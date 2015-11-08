Grand Wizard TheodoreBorn 5 March 1963
Grand Wizard Theodore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-03-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebcc5d0d-5ee1-486d-b465-5f05afdd4f6d
Grand Wizard Theodore Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodore Livingston (born March 5, 1963), better known as Grand Wizzard Theodore, is an American hip hop DJ. He is widely credited as the inventor of the scratching technique. In addition to scratching, he achieved renown for his mastery of needle drops and other techniques which he invented or perfected.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grand Wizard Theodore Tracks
Sort by
Subway Theme
Grand Wizard Theodore
Subway Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Subway Theme
Last played on
Military Cut (Wild Style)
Grand Wizard Theodore
Military Cut (Wild Style)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Military Cut (Wild Style)
Last played on
Grand Wizard Theodore Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist