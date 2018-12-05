Black Star Riders Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Star Riders is a hard rock band formed in December 2012. The band is fronted by Ricky Warwick, and features guitarists Scott Gorham and Damon Johnson, and bass guitarist Robbie Crane. Drummer and founding member Jimmy DeGrasso left the band in March 2017, and was replaced a few weeks later by Chad Szeliga. Johnson will leave the band at the end of the year to be replaced by Christian Martucci.
Black Star Riders began when members of the most recent line-up of Thin Lizzy decided to record new material, but chose not to release it under the Thin Lizzy name. While Thin Lizzy will continue on an occasional basis, Black Star Riders is a full-time band, described as "the next step in the evolution of the Thin Lizzy story". The band's first album, All Hell Breaks Loose, was released on May 21, 2013, and the follow-up album, The Killer Instinct was released on February 20, 2015. The band's third album, Heavy Fire, was released on February 3, 2017, and reached number six on the UK Albums Chart.
- Black Star Riders Live Session!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05b2kb4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05b2kb4.jpg2017-07-30T12:12:00.000ZThe Black Star Riders perform two live songs in the Musicians' Circle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05b2gd9
- Black Star Riders - When The Night Comes Inhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058911b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058911b.jpg2017-07-13T19:45:00.000ZBlack Star Riders perform 'When The Night Comes In' for Ralph McLean's Rock and Soulhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0588zhr
- Black Star Riders: "If you want to count harmony guitars as still being a Thin Lizzy thing...we can't get away from that!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04v6g9n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04v6g9n.jpg2017-02-27T15:55:00.000ZRicky and Scott discuss their album Heavy Fire, touring and their Thin Lizzy lineage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04v6gcj
