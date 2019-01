Ben Bailey Smith (born 21 September 1977), also known by the stage name Doc Brown, is an English rapper, comedian, actor, screenwriter, radio presenter and voiceover artist. He played DS Joe Hawkins in the TV series Law & Order: UK. He is also known for playing Nathan Carter in the CBBC TV series 4 O'Clock Club from 2012 to 2015.

