The Counts is a R&B doo-wop band that started in 1953 and is still performing today. Members include Chester Brown, James Lee, Robert Penick, Robert Wesley, and Robert Young. The Counts are also known as The Original Counts for the fact they have not replaced any members in their history. Originally a group of five, The Counts still performed as a group of four after the death of Robert Young in 2001. They were also known as The Five Dots.

Robert Young wrote most of The Counts songs, such as "Hot Tamale" and "Darling Dear". Their smash hit "Darling Dear" (Dot 44-1188, B/W "I Need You Always") made it to #6 on the ‘Most Played in Juke Boxes’ chart on Mar 27, 1954.

All members attended Crispus Attucks High School, Indianapolis, Indiana, where they formed a group named the 5 Diamonds. The teenaged group's name was changed when they signed with Dot Records in 1954.