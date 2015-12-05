Paul Paljett
Paul Sahlin, originally Johansson, born 30 March 1955 in Strömslund in Trollhättan, Sweden, is a Swedish singer and songwriter, scoring successes in Sweden and West Germany. Later he became a funeral director He is well known for songs like the 1977 Svensktoppen hit Guenerina., Flyg min fjäril flyg and the Christmas song Jag önskar er alla en riktigt god jul. He also was the singer in Matz Bladhs between 1991 and 2004. Earlier, he had been the singer in the band Säwes. Later, he became active with his dansband Paul Sahlins.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
