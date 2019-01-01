SuperchickFormerly Superchic[k]. Formed 1999
Superchick
1999
Superchick Biography (Wikipedia)
Superchick, originally known as Superchic[k], was an American Christian alternative pop/rock band. Their music incorporated various styles such as pop, punk, rock, rap, and R&B. Their sound has been compared to mainstream artists like No Doubt and Avril Lavigne only with a heavier sound. Superchick has had five songs reach No. 1 on music charts, and their song "Stand in the Rain" held the No. 1 spot for nine weeks on R&R Christian Hit Radio (CHR) chart in 2006/2007.
