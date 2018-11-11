Faye Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebc19279-91ba-4fdb-afb5-c6748e39b449
Faye Robinson Tracks
Sort by
Steal Away (A Child of Our Time)
Michael Tippett
Steal Away (A Child of Our Time)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
Steal Away (A Child of Our Time)
Last played on
Lilacs
George Walker
Lilacs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dtly2.jpglink
Lilacs
Orchestra
Last played on
Deep river (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Michael Tippett
Deep river (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
Deep river (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Last played on
Ernestine: Scena
Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges
Ernestine: Scena
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
Ernestine: Scena
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1995
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evmc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-21T22:03:36
21
Jul
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1995
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 58
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej9zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1991-09-06T22:03:36
6
Sep
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 58
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1987
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex54fx
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-17T22:03:36
17
Jul
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1987
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5grzc
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-27T22:03:36
27
Aug
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewd9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1984-07-23T22:03:36
23
Jul
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist