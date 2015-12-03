Anna LarssonContralto. Born 10 September 1966
Anna Larsson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebc16f1b-55f0-4c68-8625-9833c042a025
Anna Larsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Larsson (born September 10, 1966) is a Swedish contralto. As a student she attended the Adolf Fredrik's Music School in Stockholm. Her international debut was made with the Berlin Philharmonic and the conductor Claudio Abbado in a performance of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2 in 1997.[better source needed] In 2005 received a Grammy nomination for her recording of Richard Strauss Daphne together with WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne conducted by Semyon Bychkov.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anna Larsson Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: BBC SSO 80th Birthday Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egg5v2
City Halls
2015-12-03T16:23:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02b121g.jpg
3
Dec
2015
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: BBC SSO 80th Birthday Concert
19:30
City Halls
St David's Hall 2014-15: The Dream of Gerontius - St David's Hall, Cardiff
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebvmxj
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2014-11-07T16:23:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01mv3lc.jpg
7
Nov
2014
St David's Hall 2014-15: The Dream of Gerontius - St David's Hall, Cardiff
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2013: Prom 18: Wagner – Siegfried
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehhgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-26T16:23:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01dh6h4.jpg
26
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 18: Wagner – Siegfried
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 14: Wagner – Das Rheingold
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e86bp6
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-22T16:23:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01d56jh.jpg
22
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 14: Wagner – Das Rheingold
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Prom 32: Brahms & Mahler
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejdhzc
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-07T16:23:02
7
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 32: Brahms & Mahler
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist