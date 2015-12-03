Anna Larsson (born September 10, 1966) is a Swedish contralto. As a student she attended the Adolf Fredrik's Music School in Stockholm. Her international debut was made with the Berlin Philharmonic and the conductor Claudio Abbado in a performance of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2 in 1997.[better source needed] In 2005 received a Grammy nomination for her recording of Richard Strauss Daphne together with WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne conducted by Semyon Bychkov.