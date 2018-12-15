Brinsley SchwarzThe band. Formed 1969. Disbanded 18 March 1975
Brinsley Schwarz
1969
Brinsley Schwarz Biography (Wikipedia)
Brinsley Schwarz were a 1970s English pub rock band, named after their guitarist Brinsley Schwarz. With Nick Lowe on bass and vocals, keyboardist Bob Andrews and drummer Billy Rankin, the band evolved from the 1960s pop band Kippington Lodge. They were later augmented by Ian Gomm on guitar and vocals.
