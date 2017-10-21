Michael Nesmith & The First National BandFormed 1970. Disbanded 1972
Michael Nesmith & The First National Band
1970
Biography (Wikipedia)
The First National Band or Michael Nesmith and The First National Band was a short-lived American collaborative band, led by Monkee Michael Nesmith. During the two active years, The First National Band released three albums in the country rock genre between 1970 and 1971.
Tumbling Tumbleweeds
Joanne
Silver Moon
Nevada Fighter
Listen To The Band
Propinquity
Grand Ennui
Tengo Amore
Calico Girlfriend
Hollywood
