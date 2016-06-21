Marcel JournetFrench, bass, operatic singer. Born 25 July 1868. Died 7 September 1933
Marcel Journet
1868-07-25
Marcel Journet Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcel Journet (25 July 1868 – 7 September 1933), was a French, bass, operatic singer. He enjoyed a prominent career in England, France and Italy, and appeared at the foremost American opera houses in New York City and Chicago.
Marcel Journet Tracks
Sextet (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
