Evgeny KonnovPianist. Born 19 November 1992
Evgeny Konnov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebb39362-f24d-4c8a-aa24-a43ba63cc67f
Evgeny Konnov Biography (Wikipedia)
Evgeny Konnov (Russian: Евгений Вадимович Коннов; born November 19, 1992 in Chirchiq, Uzbekistan) is a Russian pianist. He is the winner of the Maria Canals International Music Competition in Barcelona, Spain (2018). In the season 2020/2021 he is a Artist in residence at the Staatstheater Augsburg.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Evgeny Konnov Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist