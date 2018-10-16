ONR.
Robert David Shields, known professionally as ONR., is a Scottish singer and songwriter currently signed to Capitol Records. He has released four singles on Capitol Records, "Jericho," "5 Years Time," "AMERICAN GODS," and "LOVE IN SUBURBIA."
I Must Stop
ONR.
Love In Suburbia
ONR.
Jericho (Live at The Great Escape 18/05/2018)
ONR.
American Gods
ONR.
Five Years Time
ONR.
