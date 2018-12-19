Johnny AdamsBorn 5 January 1932. Died 14 September 1998
Johnny Adams
1932-01-05
Johnny Adams Biography (Wikipedia)
Laten John Adams Jr. (January 5, 1932 – September 14, 1998), was an American blues, jazz and gospel singer, known as "The Tan Canary" for the multi-octave range of his singing voice, his swooping vocal mannerisms and falsetto. His biggest hits were his versions of "Release Me" and "Reconsider Me" in the late 1960s.
Johnny Adams Tracks
A Losing Battle
Cookin' In Style
Stand By Me Pt.1
I Don't Worry Myself
You Make A New Man Out Of Me
Georgia Morning Dew
Roadblock
Room With A View
In a Moment of Weakness
Reconsider Me
Spunky Onions
Feel the Beat, Feel the Heat (The Revenge Edit)
One Foot In The Blues
Release Me
You Can Make It If You Try
Life Is Just A Struggle
Ooh So Nice
I Want To Do Everything
I Don't Want To Do Wrong
I Won't Cry
A Room With A View Of The Blues
Please Release Me
Love For Sale
I Want to Walk Through This Life With You
Bad Habit Baby
Night People
There Is Always One More Time
If I Could See You One More Time
I cover the Waterfront
