Plant Duw
Plant Duw Tracks
Yn Y Bore
Nerth Dy Draed
Craen Ar Y Lleuad
Byth Stopio Chwalu
Trempyn
Byw Ar Gwmwl (feat. Cate Le Bon)
Y Ffwl
Talach Na'r Iesu
Heddiw
Afagddu
Migldi Magldi
Faint O Betha Wyt Ti'n Gal?
Cant
