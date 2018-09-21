Wolfgang GönnenweinConductor. Born 29 January 1933. Died 26 July 2015
Wolfgang Gönnenwein
1933-01-29
Wolfgang Gönnenwein Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfgang Gönnenwein (29 January 1933 – 26 July 2015) was a German conductor and an academic teacher.
Wolfgang Gönnenwein Tracks
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion)
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion)
