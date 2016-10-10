Jeff WoottonBorn 12 May 1987
Jeff Wootton
1987-05-12
Jeffrey Wootton (born 12 May 1987) is an English musician, guitarist and songwriter from Manchester. He is the lead guitarist in Gorillaz and founding member of the musical collective YOTA : Youth of the Apocalypse.
A long time collaborator with Damon Albarn, he has also collaborated with Brian Eno, Massive Attack, British artist Damien Hirst, Noel Gallagher, MF DOOM, Liam Gallagher, Nick Zinner, Mark Ronson, and Damo Suzuki from Can.
