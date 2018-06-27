James Shearman is an English conductor, orchestrator and composer. He is recognised as a film score conductor and orchestrator who has contributed to over 70 film scores, from the critically acclaimed Shakespeare in Love (1998) Gosford Park (2001), Mansfield Park (1999) and The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) to blockbusters such as Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Thor (both 2011), Pixar's Brave (2012), Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014), Disney's Cinderella (2015) and more recently Disney's forthcoming Beauty and the Beast (2017). He has collaborated with many Academy Award for Best Original Score winning and/or nominated composers including Patrick Doyle, Elliot Goldenthal, Mark Isham, Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, Alan Menken, John Powell, Howard Shore and Hans Zimmer.

He is also a songwriter and producer of notable U.S platinum and gold selling classical crossover songs "Dream a Dream" (2000) and "Amici Forever" (2004). Shearman regularly conducts many leading orchestras, most notably the London Symphony Orchestra, The Philharmonia Orchestra, the London Session Orchestra, the Hollywood Studio Symphony, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra and the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. As a Conductor he is increasingly active in the concert hall.