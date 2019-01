Autoheart are a London-based indie-pop group formed in 2011 - featuring founder members Jody Gadsden, vocals, Simon Neilson, piano and keys, with Barney JC, guitar, and David Roman, drums. The group formerly recorded under the name The Gadsdens.

