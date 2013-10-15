AutoheartFormed 2011
Autoheart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eba72c3c-47e5-4541-ae1c-c34b217d38c4
Autoheart Biography (Wikipedia)
Autoheart are a London-based indie-pop group formed in 2011 - featuring founder members Jody Gadsden, vocals, Simon Neilson, piano and keys, with Barney JC, guitar, and David Roman, drums. The group formerly recorded under the name The Gadsdens.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Autoheart Tracks
Sort by
Lent
Autoheart
Lent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lent
Last played on
Lent (Live In Session)
Autoheart
Lent (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lent (Live In Session)
Last played on
The Witching Hour (Live In Session)
Autoheart
The Witching Hour (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Witching Hour (Live In Session)
Last played on
Autoheart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist