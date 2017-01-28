Morten SchantzBorn 19 October 1980
Morten Schantz Biography (Wikipedia)
Morten Silberg Schantz (born 19 October 1980) is a Danish jazz pianist.
Morten Schantz Tracks
Dark Matter
Morten Schantz
Dark Matter
Dark Matter
Godspeed
Morten Schantz
Godspeed
Godspeed
