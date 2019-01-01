Bad Company UKDrum & bass, aka )EIB(. Formed 1988
Bad Company UK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04h6gld.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eba5d39f-8cb7-4d54-871d-297e5d7f1aad
Bad Company UK Biography (Wikipedia)
Bad Company, Bad Company UK or simply BC (stylized as ƆEIƎC) is the stage name of the English drum and bass record producers Jason Maldini (Maldini), Michael Wojcicki (Vegas), Dan Stein (DJ Fresh) and Darren White (dBridge).
The abbreviation of the name, ƆEIƎC, is the group's logo as used on singles and album covers: the letters BC are mirrored on a vertical line (written as the letter I or as the pipe symbol |), whereas the B looks like the number three or letter E and the C like brackets.
Bad Company UK Performances & Interviews
Bad Company UK Tracks
Planet Dust
Bad Company UK
Planet Dust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Bullet Time (Spor Remix)
Bad Company UK
Bullet Time (Spor Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Bullet Time (Spor Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Nitrous (Audio Remix)
Bad Company UK
Nitrous (Audio Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Nitrous (Audio Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Intermission
Bad Company UK
Intermission
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Ice Station Zero
Bad Company UK
Ice Station Zero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Ice Station Zero
Last played on
Equilibrium
Bad Company UK
Equilibrium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Ruckus (feat. Spyda)
Bad Company UK
Ruckus (feat. Spyda)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Ruckus (feat. Spyda)
Featured Artist
Ruckus (Rene LaVice Special)
Bad Company UK
Ruckus (Rene LaVice Special)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
The Nine
Bad Company UK
The Nine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
The Nine
Last played on
Primal Fire (feat. Sitka)
Bad Company UK
Primal Fire (feat. Sitka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Primal Fire (feat. Sitka)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Tetris
Bad Company UK
Tetris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Tetris
Last played on
Pulse (Prototypes Remix)
Bad Company UK
Pulse (Prototypes Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Pulse (Prototypes Remix)
Last played on
The Day Is My Enemy (Bad Company UK Remix)
The Prodigy
The Day Is My Enemy (Bad Company UK Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gsb2g.jpglink
The Day Is My Enemy (Bad Company UK Remix)
Last played on
The Pulse
Bad Company UK
The Pulse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
The Pulse
Last played on
Hornet
Bad Company UK
Hornet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Hornet
Last played on
Kill Room vs. Nitrous (Audio Remix)
Delta Heavy
Kill Room vs. Nitrous (Audio Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghng2.jpglink
Kill Room vs. Nitrous (Audio Remix)
Last played on
Nomad
Bad Company UK
Nomad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Nomad
Last played on
Pulse (Prototypes Remix)
Bad Company UK
Pulse (Prototypes Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Pulse (Prototypes Remix)
Last played on
