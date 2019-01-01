Bad Company, Bad Company UK or simply BC (stylized as ƆEIƎC) is the stage name of the English drum and bass record producers Jason Maldini (Maldini), Michael Wojcicki (Vegas), Dan Stein (DJ Fresh) and Darren White (dBridge).

The abbreviation of the name, ƆEIƎC, is the group's logo as used on singles and album covers: the letters BC are mirrored on a vertical line (written as the letter I or as the pipe symbol |), whereas the B looks like the number three or letter E and the C like brackets.