Sud Sound System
Sud Sound System
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eba5cff8-c63b-40b5-9588-b8e840d1a694
Sud Sound System Biography (Wikipedia)
Sud Sound System is a dancehall reggae sound system from Salento, Apulia, Italy. The group combines Jamaican rhythms and local culture, like their Salentino dialect of Sicilian language in their lyrics and dance moves from pizzica and tarantella. They are pioneers of Italian ragga music, a branch of reggae. Although the group is popular throughout Italy, they have become well known for their lyrics—always in dialect—about social, political, and economic issues in Southern Italy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sud Sound System Tracks
Sort by
Internationally (feat. Sud Sound System)
Richie Stephens & The Ska Nation Band
Internationally (feat. Sud Sound System)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Internationally (feat. Sud Sound System)
Performer
Last played on
Eternal Vibes (feat. Anthony B)
Sud Sound System
Eternal Vibes (feat. Anthony B)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br557.jpglink
Eternal Vibes (feat. Anthony B)
Last played on
Le Radici Ca Tieni
Sud Sound System
Le Radici Ca Tieni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Radici Ca Tieni
Last played on
Sud Sound System Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist