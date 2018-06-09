“It’s constricting my capacities, but I’m having my grace period. I feel blessed.” Raphael Doyle speaks to Lauren Laverne

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rnzgq.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rnzgq.jpg

2017-02-02T16:34:00.000Z

Irish musician Raphael Doyle (found by The Kinks’ Ray Davies don’t you know) shares his Memory Tape on the Lauren Laverne show. Made after discovering he had motor neurone disease

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rnzn8