1953-01-06
1953-01-06

Irish musician Raphael Doyle (found by The Kinks' Ray Davies don't you know) shares his Memory Tape on the Lauren Laverne show. Made after discovering he had motor neurone disease
“It’s constricting my capacities, but I’m having my grace period. I feel blessed.” Raphael Doyle speaks to Lauren Laverne
