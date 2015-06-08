Josh KumraBorn 19 April 1991
Josh Kumra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4xv.jpg
1991-04-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eba310ca-9ef3-44fa-8752-cad7cb2ca355
Josh Kumra Biography (Wikipedia)
Josh Kumra (born 19 April 1991) is a British singer-songwriter, signed to Sony RCA.
In 2011, Kumra co-wrote and provided vocals for Tottenham-born rapper Wretch 32's highest charting single to date, "Don't Go", which reached number one in the official UK charts.
Josh Kumra Tracks
Don't Go
Wretch 32
Don't Go
Don't Go
Don't Go (session)
Josh Kumra
Don't Go (session)
Don't Go (session)
Waiting For You
Josh Kumra
Waiting For You
Waiting For You
Don't Go
Josh Kumra
Don't Go
Don't Go
Waiting For You (Wookie Remix)
Josh Kumra
Waiting For You (Wookie Remix)
Waiting For You (Wookie Remix)
The Answer
Josh Kumra
The Answer
The Answer
The Answer (Commix Remix)
Josh Kumra
The Answer (Commix Remix)
The Answer (Commix Remix)
Helicopters & Planes (feat. K Koke)
Josh Kumra
Helicopters & Planes (feat. K Koke)
Helicopters & Planes (feat. K Koke)
Helicopters And Planes
Josh Kumra
Helicopters And Planes
Helicopters And Planes
