Lurrie BellBorn 13 December 1958
Lurrie Bell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958-12-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb9c7f54-740b-48bf-9b5e-e727e682b727
Lurrie Bell Biography (Wikipedia)
Lurrie Bell (born Lurrie C. Bell, December 13, 1958, Chicago, Illinois, United States) is an American blues guitarist and singer. His father was renowned blues harmonica player Carey Bell.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lurrie Bell Tracks
Sort by
Blues In My Soul
Lurrie Bell
Blues In My Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues In My Soul
Last played on
Born With The Blues
Lurrie Bell
Born With The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born With The Blues
Last played on
Hold Me Tight
Lurrie Bell
Hold Me Tight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold Me Tight
Last played on
I Can't Shake This Feeling
Lurrie Bell
I Can't Shake This Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lo And Behold
Lurrie Bell
Lo And Behold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lo And Behold
Last played on
Blues Never Die
Lurrie Bell
Blues Never Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues Never Die
Last played on
24 Hours Blues
Lurrie Bell
24 Hours Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
24 Hours Blues
Last played on
The Devil Ain't Got No Music
Lurrie Bell
The Devil Ain't Got No Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Lurrie Bell
Lurrie Bell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist