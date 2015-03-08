Jon Gomm
Jon Gomm Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Gomm (born 11 July 1977) is an English singer-songwriter and performer. Using a single acoustic guitar to create drum sounds, bass lines and melodies simultaneously, his songs draw on a range of influences and styles including blues, soul, rock and even metal. Michael Hedges is an important source of inspiration. To date he has recorded three solo albums and has toured full-time since 2004.
Jon Gomm Tracks
Passionflower
Topeka
Butterfly Hurricane
Afterglow
