Todd DuncanBorn 12 February 1903. Died 28 February 1998
1903-02-12
Robert Todd Duncan (February 12, 1903 – February 28, 1998) was an American baritone opera singer and actor. One of the first African-Americans to sing with a major opera company, Duncan is also noted for appearing as Porgy in the premier production of Porgy and Bess (1935).
It ain't necessarily so (Porgy and Bess)
Unchained Melody
