Protoje
1981-06-14
Protoje Biography (Wikipedia)
Oje Ken Ollivierre, popularly known as Protoje, is a contemporary reggae singer and songwriter from Jamaica. His mother is Jamaican singer Lorna Bennett, best known for her 1972 rendition of "Breakfast in Bed". His father is a former calypso king from the island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Protoje Performances & Interviews
Protoje picks his favourite MCs
Ace catches up with Protoje to talk about his favourite MCs and where his distinctive brand of reggae gets its sound.
2017-04-14
Protoje picks his favourite MCs
Fire In The Booth - Protoje
The first reggae artist to come through the Booth – Protoje gives a fine example of the art.
2016-09-12
Fire In The Booth - Protoje
Protoje - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Jamaica's Protoje delivers a smooth blend of reggae, ska and rock steady.
2016-07-26
Protoje - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Protoje Interview May 2016
Rodigan chats to Protoje about previous albums, success and rewinds his 1Xtra Live Lounge
2016-05-29
Protoje Interview May 2016
Protoje - Interview
Protoje talks about his summer smash Who Knows and loads more.
2014-10-05
Protoje - Interview
Protoje and Kabaka Pyramid chat with David Rodigan
David Rodigan interviews Protoje and Kabaka Pyramid.
2014-01-27
Protoje and Kabaka Pyramid chat with David Rodigan
Protoje Tracks
Who Knows (feat. Chronixx)
Protoje
Who Knows (feat. Chronixx)
Who Knows (feat. Chronixx)
Kingston Be Wise (Radio 1 Session, 12 Dec 2018)
Protoje
Kingston Be Wise (Radio 1 Session, 12 Dec 2018)
Kingston Be Wise (Radio 1 Session, 12 Dec 2018)
Who Knows (1Xtra In Jamaica 2018)
Protoje
Who Knows (1Xtra In Jamaica 2018)
Who Knows (1Xtra In Jamaica 2018)
Who Knows (Shy FX Remix) (feat. Chronixx)
Protoje
Who Knows (Shy FX Remix) (feat. Chronixx)
Who Knows (Shy FX Remix) (feat. Chronixx)
Matter Of Time
Protoje
Matter Of Time
Matter Of Time
Mind Of A King
Protoje
Mind Of A King
Mind Of A King
Everywhere I Go (feat. Protoje)
Kabaka Pyramid
Everywhere I Go (feat. Protoje)
Everywhere I Go (feat. Protoje)
Like This
Protoje
Like This
Like This
No Guarantee (feat. Chronixx)
Protoje
No Guarantee (feat. Chronixx)
No Guarantee (feat. Chronixx)
Bout Noon
Protoje
Bout Noon
Bout Noon
Flames (feat. Chronixx)
Protoje
Flames (feat. Chronixx)
Flames (feat. Chronixx)
Drum Song Broadway Medeley (Yaadcore Special)
Protoje
Drum Song Broadway Medeley (Yaadcore Special)
Drum Song Broadway Medeley (Yaadcore Special)
Graduation Promise Medely (Yaadcore Special)
Protoje
Graduation Promise Medely (Yaadcore Special)
Graduation Promise Medely (Yaadcore Special)
Lucifer (Radio 1 Session, 12 Dec 2018)
Protoje
Lucifer (Radio 1 Session, 12 Dec 2018)
Flames This (Radio 1 Session, 12 Dec 2018) (feat. Chronixx)
Protoje
Flames This (Radio 1 Session, 12 Dec 2018) (feat. Chronixx)
Flames This (Radio 1 Session, 12 Dec 2018) (feat. Chronixx)
Flames (feat. Chronixx)
Protoje
Flames (feat. Chronixx)
Flames (feat. Chronixx)
Stylin'
Protoje
Stylin'
Stylin'
Who Knows (Shy FX Remix)
Protoje
Who Knows (Shy FX Remix)
Who Knows (Shy FX Remix)
Lessons
Protoje
Lessons
Lessons
Everywhere I Go (1Xtra In Jamaica 2018) (feat. Protoje)
Kabaka Pyramid
Everywhere I Go (1Xtra In Jamaica 2018) (feat. Protoje)
Everywhere I Go (1Xtra In Jamaica 2018) (feat. Protoje)
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T15:28:21
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
17:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
