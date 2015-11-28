Gabriel MarieFather. Born 8 January 1852. Died 29 August 1928
Gabriel Marie
1852-01-08
Gabriel Marie Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Gabriel Prosper Marie (8 January 1852, Paris – 29 August 1928, Puigcerdà, Girona, Spain) was a French romantic composer and conductor.
La Cinquantaine (Golden Wedding) arr. Arnold for violin, cello & piano
