Capture (formerly known as Capture the Crown) is an Australian metalcore band formed in early 2010 after the break-up of another metalcore outfit, Atlanta Takes State. The band rose to prominence when they released the music video for their song, "You Call That a Knife? This Is a Knife!" (2011) on YouTube. The band was signed to Sumerian Records in December 2012 but were dropped in October the following year. Since their formation they have issued two studio albums, 'Til Death (18 December 2012), which appeared on three Billboard component charts Top Hard Rock (No. 21), Top Heatseekers (No. 7), and Top Independent Albums (No. 25), and Reign of Terror (5 August 2014), which charted at #86 on the U.S. Billboard 200. In August 2013 the group announced the proposed release of an extended play, Live Life, which was released on 4 February 2014. Later in 2014, they announced that they had signed with Artery Recordings. In March 2017, the band posted "RIP CTC" on its social media, following days later with a new song under the band's new official name, Capture.