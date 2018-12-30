Jimmy Shand and His Band
Jimmy Shand and His Band
Jimmy Shand and His Band Tracks
Bluebell Polka
Bluebell Polka
Dundee City Police Pipe Band
Dundee City Police Pipe Band
Jimmy Shands 80th Year/Now Is The Hour/At The End Of a Perfect Day
Jimmy and Anne Shand's Golden Wedding Two-step
The Whitely Chapel Barn Dance
The Whitely Chapel Barn Dance
Eva Three Step - McNeil Of Ugadale
Eva Three Step - McNeil Of Ugadale
Jimmy Shand's Compliments to Harry Lawson/Compliments to Dr. A.K. Tulloch
The Glasgow Highlanders / Lady Madeline Sinclair / John McAlpine.
Strip The Willow: Original tune/Peggy's Wedding/Drummond Castle
BALMORAL HIGHLANDERS/JESSIE SMITH/RACHEL RAE
McNEILL OF UGADALE/JOHN D. BURGESS
McNEILL OF UGADALE/JOHN D. BURGESS
MUCKIN' O GEORDIE'S BYRE/LADIE NEILIE WEMYSS/BRAIDLEY'S HOUSE /MAJOR MACKIE
Lady Elgin of Broomhall; Lord Elgin of Broomhall
Gay Gordons
Gay Gordons
MAJOR NORMAN EWING/CROSSING THE NEW FORTH BRODGE/THE 72ND HIGHLANDERS' FAREWELL TO ABERDEEN
LA RUSSE/BOTTOM OF THE PUNCHBOWL/CAIRDIN' O'T TUNES
Alistair Of The Den/Highland Donald/The Hopeful Lover (Alasdair An Duin...)
Pride Of Erin: The Gentle Maiden/Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms/Come Back
The 6.20 Two Step
The 6.20 Two Step
Canadian Barn Dance: Daid Ross Of Rosehall/Duncan Mccallum
Sweets Of May/Buchaillin Seol Go Beo/Father K
Angus Macleod/The Ennis Reel
Angus Macleod/The Ennis Reel
Festival Glide
Festival Glide
Marie's Wedding
Marie's Wedding
The Reel of the 51st Highland Division
The Duke Of Perth
The Duke Of Perth
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
Petronella
Petronella
De'il Amang the Tailors from Eightsome Reel
Loch Lomond
Loch Lomond
The Duke of Atholls Reel
The Duke of Atholls Reel
Welcome Christmas Morning
Welcome Christmas Morning
Jimmy Shand and His Band Links
