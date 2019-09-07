Eva RöseSwedish actress. Born 16 October 1973
Eva Röse
1973-10-16
Eva Röse Biography (Wikipedia)
Eva Röse (born 16 October 1973 in Vårberg) is a Swedish actress and television host. She is best known internationally for her role as the sinister android Niska in Season 1 of the Swedish science fiction TV series Real Humans.
She was appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2007.
