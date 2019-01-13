Willard White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlt9.jpg
1946-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb924c53-d88b-4d83-bc44-c0eb424afa5b
Willard White Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Willard Wentworth White, OM, CBE (born 10 October 1946) is a Jamaican-born British operatic bass baritone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Willard White Performances & Interviews
Willard White Tracks
Sort by
Jamaican Farewell
Willard White
Jamaican Farewell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc4n.jpglink
Jamaican Farewell
Last played on
Elijah: It is enough
Felix Mendelssohn
Elijah: It is enough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Elijah: It is enough
Last played on
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
Sally Burgess
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc4n.jpglink
Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man
Last played on
A Spiritual of Anger. Go Down, Moses
Michael Tippett
A Spiritual of Anger. Go Down, Moses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
A Spiritual of Anger. Go Down, Moses
Last played on
Porgy and Bess - Act 2: "Bess, You is my Woman Now"
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess - Act 2: "Bess, You is my Woman Now"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Porgy and Bess - Act 2: "Bess, You is my Woman Now"
Last played on
I Got Plenty o' Nuttin'
Willard White
I Got Plenty o' Nuttin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc4n.jpglink
I Got Plenty o' Nuttin'
Last played on
Death and the Maiden
Franz Schubert
Death and the Maiden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Death and the Maiden
Last played on
Old American Songs
Aaron Copland
Old American Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Old American Songs
Last played on
This Little Light of Mine
Willard White
This Little Light of Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc4n.jpglink
This Little Light of Mine
Last played on
Requiem K.626 - Confutatis and Lacrimosa
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem K.626 - Confutatis and Lacrimosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Requiem K.626 - Confutatis and Lacrimosa
Last played on
Copland: Old American Songs, no.4,Simple Gifts ...
Trad.
Copland: Old American Songs, no.4,Simple Gifts ...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Copland: Old American Songs, no.4,Simple Gifts ...
Last played on
I'm Biding My Time
Willard White
I'm Biding My Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc4n.jpglink
I'm Biding My Time
Last played on
From the House of the Dead: Act 1
Leos Janáček
From the House of the Dead: Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
From the House of the Dead: Act 1
Last played on
Simple Gifts (Old American Songs, Set 1, No.4)
Aaron Copland
Simple Gifts (Old American Songs, Set 1, No.4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Simple Gifts (Old American Songs, Set 1, No.4)
Last played on
Requiem, K.626: Recordare; Confutatis; Lacrimosa
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem, K.626: Recordare; Confutatis; Lacrimosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Requiem, K.626: Recordare; Confutatis; Lacrimosa
Last played on
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 3
Alban Berg
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 3
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 2
Alban Berg
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 2
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 1
Alban Berg
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Wozzeck - opera in 3 acts Op.7 - Act 1
Oh Mistress Mine
Roger Quilter
Oh Mistress Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x4f.jpglink
Oh Mistress Mine
Last played on
Songs of Travel Op.6, No.8: Bright is the Ring of Words
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel Op.6, No.8: Bright is the Ring of Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Songs of Travel Op.6, No.8: Bright is the Ring of Words
Last played on
I got plenty o' nuttin' (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
I got plenty o' nuttin' (Porgy and Bess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
I got plenty o' nuttin' (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
Bess, you is my woman now (Porgy And Bess)
George Gershwin
Bess, you is my woman now (Porgy And Bess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Bess, you is my woman now (Porgy And Bess)
Last played on
OL' MAN RIVER
Willard White
OL' MAN RIVER
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc4n.jpglink
OL' MAN RIVER
Last played on
Some Enchanted Evening
Willard White
Some Enchanted Evening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc4n.jpglink
Some Enchanted Evening
Last played on
I bought me a cat (Old American Songs)
Aaron Copland
I bought me a cat (Old American Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
I bought me a cat (Old American Songs)
Last played on
Tuba mirum (Requiem)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Tuba mirum (Requiem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Tuba mirum (Requiem)
Last played on
Symphonische Gesange Op 20 ( extracts)
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Symphonische Gesange Op 20 ( extracts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br451.jpglink
Symphonische Gesange Op 20 ( extracts)
Last played on
Simple Gifts (Old American Songs, Set 1)
Aaron Copland
Simple Gifts (Old American Songs, Set 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Simple Gifts (Old American Songs, Set 1)
Last played on
Treemonisha (Overture & Act 3 Aria)
Scott Joplin
Treemonisha (Overture & Act 3 Aria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnz.jpglink
Treemonisha (Overture & Act 3 Aria)
Orchestra
Last played on
Requiem K.626
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem K.626
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Requiem K.626
Last played on
Noye's Fludde: conclusion
Benjamin Britten
Noye's Fludde: conclusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Noye's Fludde: conclusion
Last played on
Bidin' my Time
Willard White
Bidin' my Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc4n.jpglink
Bidin' my Time
Last played on
Deep River
Willard White
Deep River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jc4n.jpglink
Deep River
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e688gw
Hackney Empire
2016-06-10T22:05:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q48p6.jpg
10
Jun
2016
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night
Hackney Empire
Proms 2012: Prom 70: Desert Island Discs 70th-Anniversary Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8pmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2012-09-03T22:05:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00y5hmv.jpg
3
Sep
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 70: Desert Island Discs 70th-Anniversary Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2005
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enngwh
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-15T22:05:55
15
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2005
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev6mbp
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-19T22:05:55
19
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 63
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e98rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-06T22:05:55
6
Sep
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
Willard White Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist