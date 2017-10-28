Patsy MontanaBorn 30 October 1908. Died 3 May 1996
Patsy Montana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1908-10-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb8f96cc-ecaa-4f6a-9224-0c828f772347
Patsy Montana Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruby Rose Blevins (October 30, 1908 – May 3, 1996), known professionally as Patsy Montana, was an American country music singer, songwriter and actress. Montana was the first female country performer to have a million-selling single with her signature song "I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart", and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Patsy Montana Tracks
Sort by
The Yodeling Ghost
Patsy Montana
The Yodeling Ghost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Yodeling Ghost
Last played on
I want to be a cowboy's sweetheart
Patsy Montana
I want to be a cowboy's sweetheart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I want to be a cowboy's sweetheart
Last played on
Adobe Hacienda
Patsy Montana
Adobe Hacienda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adobe Hacienda
Last played on
16 Pounds
Patsy Montana
16 Pounds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
16 Pounds
Last played on
Gallopin' To Gallup
Patsy Montana
Gallopin' To Gallup
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gallopin' To Gallup
Last played on
He Taught Me How To Yodel
Patsy Montana
He Taught Me How To Yodel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Taught Me How To Yodel
Last played on
Yodelling Ghost
Patsy Montana
Yodelling Ghost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yodelling Ghost
Last played on
I Want To Be A Cowboys Sweetheart
Patsy Montana
I Want To Be A Cowboys Sweetheart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want To Be A Cowboys Sweetheart
Performer
Last played on
Wabash Cannonball
Patsy Montana
Wabash Cannonball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wabash Cannonball
Last played on
My Poncho Pony
Patsy Montana
My Poncho Pony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Poncho Pony
Last played on
Patsy Montana Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist