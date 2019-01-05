Johnny MopedFormed 1976
Johnny Moped
1976
Johnny Moped Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Moped were a mid-1970s English punk rock group from south London, who once had Chrissie Hynde (later of the Pretenders) and Captain Sensible (later of the Damned) within their ranks.
Johnny Moped Tracks
Let's Have Another Baby
Let's Have Another Baby
Darling, Let's Have Another Baby
Hard Lovin' Man
Hard Lovin' Man
Panic Button (6 Music Session, 4 Jul 2016)
Panic Button (6 Music Session, 4 Jul 2016)
Paint My Aubergine (6 Music Session, 4 Jul 2016)
Panic Button
Panic Button
Little Queenie
Little Queenie
Catatonic
Catatonic
Loonies - Riley Session 030817
Loonies - Riley Session 030817
Hard Lovin' Man (6 Music session 3rd Aug 2017)
Musical Bore (6 Music session 3rd Aug 2017)
Musical Bore (6 Music session 3rd Aug 2017)
Catatonic (6 Music session 3rd Aug 2017)
Catatonic (6 Music session 3rd Aug 2017)
Make Trouble (6 Music session 3rd Aug 2017)
Make Trouble (6 Music session 3rd Aug 2017)
Darling Lets Have Another Baby (6 Music Session, 4 Jul 2016)
Real Cool Baby / Aint No Rock n Roll Rookie (6 Music Session, 4 Jul 2016)
Incendiary Device
Incendiary Device
Real Cool Baby
Real Cool Baby
Ain't No Rock 'n' Roll Rookie
Ain't No Rock 'n' Roll Rookie
He's Got It
He's Got It
Groovy Ruby
Groovy Ruby
