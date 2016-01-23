CabuBorn 13 January 1939. Died 7 January 2015
Cabu
1939-01-13
Cabu Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Maurice Jules Cabut (13 January 1938 – 7 January 2015), known by the pen-name Cabu, was a French comic strip artist and caricaturist. He died in the January 2015 shooting attack on the Charlie Hebdo newspaper offices. Cabu was a staff cartoonist and shareholder at Charlie Hebdo.
