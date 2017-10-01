Frank Weir (30 January 1911 – 12 May 1981) was a British orchestra leader and jazz musician. He reached No.1 on the UK Singles Chart in 1954 with Vera Lynn and the song "My Son, My Son", and with positive reviews in Variety, Cash Box and Billboard.

His version of "The Happy Wanderer" became one of the most popular recordings of 1954, in both the UK and the US. It featured Weir's soprano saxophone solos between verses. It reached #12 on the NME's short-lived "Best Selling Singles By British Artists" chart in 1954, on which "The Little Shoemaker" made #10 and "The Never Never Land" made #4. Six years later in 1960, he had his final hit with "Caribbean Honeymoon", which reached a peak position of #42 on the UK Singles Chart.