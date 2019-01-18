Charles IvesBorn 20 October 1874. Died 19 May 1954
Charles Ives Biography (BBC)
Ives embodied a new musical vision, drawing on American realities rather than European tradition. Even in his teens, he wrote startlingly experimental choral pieces. He entered the insurance business, carving out a prosperous career, and pursued his own inclinations in music. Though he could only compose at weekends and evenings, he was extremely prolific, writing in almost every genre.
A democratic idealist, he drew on the vast reservoir of American vernacular music, producing a collective memory of his nation. Debilitating illness forced him to abandon both business and composition. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1947.
Charles Ives Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Edward Ives (October 20, 1874 – May 19, 1954) was an American modernist composer. He is one of the first American composers of international renown. But his music was largely ignored during his life, and many of his works went unperformed for many years. It took time for the quality of his music to be recognized, and he came to be regarded as an "American original". He combined the American popular and church-music traditions of his youth with European art music. He was also among the first composers to engage in a systematic program of experimental music, with musical techniques including polytonality, polyrhythm, tone clusters, aleatory elements, and quarter tones. His experimentation foreshadowed many musical innovations that were later more widely adopted during the 20th century.
As noted, sources of Ives' tonal imagery are hymn tunes and traditional songs; he also incorporated melodies of the town band at holiday parade, the fiddlers at Saturday night dances, patriotic songs, sentimental parlor ballads, and the melodies of Stephen Foster.
Featured Works
Charles Ives Tracks
Sort by
Crossing the Bar
Symphony No.3 "The Camp Meeting"
Three Places in New England
Central Park In The Dark
The Unanswered Question
A Scotch Lullaby
Songs My Mother Taught Me
The Alcotts (from Piano Sonata No 2 'Concord')
The Unanswered Question
Decoration Day (2nd movt from Symphony: New England Holidays)
A Symphony: New England Holidays
Piano Sonata no.2 (Concord, Massachussetts) (3rd mvt: The Alcotts)
3rd Mvt - The Call of the Mountains from String Quartet No. 2
The Alcotts (Piano Sonata No 2, 'Concord')
The Unanswered Question
The Housatonic at Stockbridge (Three Places In New England)
Central Park in the Dark
Country Band March
Symphony No 1 (2nd mvt)
The Unanswered Question
Symphony no 2
Psalm 67
Holidays Symphony: ii. Decoration Day
Piano Sonata no.2 (Concord MA) (3rd mvt: The Alcotts)
The Unanswered Question
Three Quarter-tone pieces: iii. Chorale
The Unanswered Question
Three Quarter-Tone Pieces (1923-1924)
Symphony No.4
String Quartet No.1
The Unanswered Question (2 Contemplations)
Walking
Crossing the bar (Sunset and evening ..)
Songs my mother taught me
Memories
The Housatonic at Stockbridge
Serenity
Orchestral Set No. 1: Three Places in New England (The Housatonic at Stockbridge)
Central Park in the dark
Symphony No 4 (3rd mvt - Fugue)
Charlie Rutlage
The Unanswered Question
Old home days K.Z.97
The Cage K.Z.75
The Housatonic at Stockbridge K.Z.125
Immortality K.Z.138
Grantchester K.Z.113
Charles Ives Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How to hear colour in music
-
The colourful sonic world of a 20th Century icon
-
Dance of the trees
-
Schoenberg: Seht, die Sonne from 'Gurrelieder' (excerpt) (2017)
-
Bartók: Piano Concerto No 2 – excerpt (2017)
-
Messiaen
-
Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time
-
Schoenberg: Gurrelieder
-
Watch: Schoenberg's explosive Verklärte Nacht
-
The Listening Service Extra 12 of 12 - Schoenberg’s Compositional Vision (ONLINE EXCLUSIVE)