John Musto
1954
John Musto Biography (Wikipedia)
John Musto (born 1954) is an American composer and pianist. As a composer, he is active in opera, orchestral and chamber music, song, vocal ensemble, and solo piano works. As a pianist, he performs frequently as a soloist, alone and with orchestra, as a chamber musician, and with singers.
John Musto Tracks
Symphonic dances from 'West Side story'
Leonard Bernstein
Last played on
Another Place
John Musto
Ensemble
Last played on
