Winifred Horan
Winifred Horan Biography
Winifred Horan is an American violinist/fiddler of Irish descent. After classical training, she played with the all-female Celtic music ensemble Cherish the Ladies before becoming an original member of the Irish traditional music group Solas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Daisy In December
Mick McAuley
A Daisy In December
A Daisy In December
Greasy Coat
Winifred Horan
Greasy Coat
Greasy Coat
To Ohio
Winifred Horan
To Ohio
To Ohio
After The Goldrush
Mick McAuley
After The Goldrush
After The Goldrush
Niel Gow's Lament for the Death of His Second Wife
Winifred Horan
Niel Gow's Lament for the Death of His Second Wife
Life Ain't so Bad
Winifred Horan
Life Ain't so Bad
Life Ain't so Bad
