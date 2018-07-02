Turbo FruitsFormed 2006
Turbo Fruits
2006
Turbo Fruits Biography (Wikipedia)
Turbo Fruits was a garage rock band, formed in 2006 by Jonas Stein in Nashville, Tennessee. The band released 4 studio albums and a string of singles, with Stein being the only constant member before splitting up in 2016.
Turbo Fruits Tracks
Volcano
Volcano
Get Up Get On Down
Get Up Get On Down
International Language Of Love
International Language Of Love
Naked With You
Naked With You
Naked With You (Record of the Week)
Naked With You (Record of the Week)
Naked with You (Pick and Mix Record of the Week)
Naked with You (Pick and Mix Record of the Week)
Naked With You (Pick and Mix Contender)
Naked With You (Pick and Mix Contender)
Mama's Mad Cos I Fried My Brain
Mama's Mad Cos I Fried My Brain
