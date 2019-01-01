Scott Michael Kelly (born July 16, 1967 in Evanston, Illinois) is one of three founding members of Oakland, California experimental metal band Neurosis, in which he is a vocalist and guitarist. He has been writing and publishing music since 1985 with Neurosis, Tribes of Neurot, Blood and Time and his solo acoustic project. He is also involved in a project named Shrinebuilder involving Al Cisneros, Scott Weinrich, and Dale Crover. The first album from Shrinebuilder was released in October 2009. He has also guested on six studio albums by the band Mastodon. In addition to his musical projects, Scott, along with his bandmates in Neurosis, is co-owner of Neurot Recordings. Beginning in April 2011 he began hosting a monthly 3 hour streaming radio show on Scion A/V.com channel 5 called KMBT. He previously owned and operated an Internet radio station of his own called combatmusicradio.com that featured weekly shows from him as well as others such as Eugene S. Robinson, Joe Preston, and others. Since December 2008 Kelly has written a blog, named We Burn Through the Night. In addition to information about his projects this blog also offers personal thoughts and insights, as well as stories from his life experiences. He also has worked extensively as a solo artist, releasing 3 albums and doing over 400 solo performances worldwide since the year 2000. A native of the East Bay, Kelly now resides with his wife Sarah and two youngest children in the woods of Southern Oregon. His most recent collaboration is an experimental noise project with Mike IX Williams, Sanford Parker, and Bruce Lamont. Corrections House will release a 7" record in early 2013 and began its experimentation on live audiences on January 21, 2013.