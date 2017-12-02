Pehr Henrik NordgrenBorn 19 January 1944. Died 25 August 2008
Pehr Henrik Nordgren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1944-01-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb81e04e-e132-4ec7-bfb5-9ac2a46c2226
Pehr Henrik Nordgren Biography (Wikipedia)
Pehr Henrik Nordgren (19 January 1944 in Saltvik, Åland Islands – 25 August 2008 in Veteli) was a Finnish composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pehr Henrik Nordgren Tracks
Sort by
String Concerto Op 54 (2nd mvt, 'Dance Away Your Worries')
Pehr Henrik Nordgren
String Concerto Op 54 (2nd mvt, 'Dance Away Your Worries')
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Concerto Op 54 (2nd mvt, 'Dance Away Your Worries')
Last played on
Pehr Henrik Nordgren Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist