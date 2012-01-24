GoatwhoreFormed 1997
Goatwhore
1997
Goatwhore Biography
Goatwhore is an American blackened death metal band formed in 1997 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.
Parasitic Sciptures Of The Written Word
Parasitic Sciptures Of The Written Word
