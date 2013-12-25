Mason JenningsBorn 19 March 1975
Mason Jennings
1975-03-19
Mason Jennings Biography (Wikipedia)
Mason Jennings (born March 19, 1975 in Honolulu, Hawaii) is an American folk-pop singer-songwriter. He is well known for his songwriting and distinctive voice.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mason Jennings Tracks
SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN
I Love You And Buddha Too
Which Way Your Heart Will Go
Going Back To New Orleans
Soldier Boy
