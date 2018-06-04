Tomasz Kuklicz a.k.a. DJ Tomekk (born October 11, 1975 in Kraków) is a Polish DJ and Record producer. Rappers who have featured in his songs include Ice-T, Fatman Scoop, Khia, Xzibit, Fler, Sido, Kurupt, Lil' Kim, KRS-One, Torch, Afrob, Flavor Flav and GZA.

DJ Tomekk's debut album, Return of Hip Hop, was released in 2001, and was followed by Beat of Life in 2003 and Numma Eyns (English: Number One) in 2005.