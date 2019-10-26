Saori Kobayashi
Saori Kobayashi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb77ae74-5fa6-41dc-b3dd-47fac1ddad5e
Saori Kobayashi Biography (Wikipedia)
Saori Kobayashi (小林 早織 Kobayashi Saori) is a video game composer and pianist. She composed music for Sega games, and was best known for her work on the Panzer Dragoon series.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Saori Kobayashi Tracks
Sort by
The Ark (Resurrection: Panzer Dragoon Saga)
Saori Kobayashi
The Ark (Resurrection: Panzer Dragoon Saga)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ark (Resurrection: Panzer Dragoon Saga)
Last played on
Saori Kobayashi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist