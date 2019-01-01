Terminator XBorn 25 August 1966
Terminator X
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-08-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb7728f6-d303-4bce-a6f8-e291c3b392dc
Terminator X Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Rogers (born August 25, 1966), known as Terminator X, is a retired American DJ best known for his work with hip-hop group Public Enemy, which he left in 1999. He also produced two solo albums, Terminator X & The Valley of the Jeep Beets (1991) and Super Bad (1994), featuring Chuck D, Sister Souljah, DJ Kool Herc, the Cold Crush Brothers, and a bass music track by the Punk Barbarians.
In 2013, Terminator X was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Public Enemy.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Terminator X Tracks
Sort by
Terminator X Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist