Norman Rogers (born August 25, 1966), known as Terminator X, is a retired American DJ best known for his work with hip-hop group Public Enemy, which he left in 1999. He also produced two solo albums, Terminator X & The Valley of the Jeep Beets (1991) and Super Bad (1994), featuring Chuck D, Sister Souljah, DJ Kool Herc, the Cold Crush Brothers, and a bass music track by the Punk Barbarians.

In 2013, Terminator X was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Public Enemy.[citation needed]