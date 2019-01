Francesca Lombardo (born August 27, 1978) is an electronic music producer and DJ from Castiglione Delle Stiviere in the Lombardy region of northwest Italy. At age 13 Francesca joined the Conservatorium of music in Italy where she studied and graduated in vocal techniques and piano.

