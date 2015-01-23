Nicholle Jean Leary (born August 25, 1983), better known by her stage name Nikki Jean, is an American singer-songwriter and occasional actress from St. Paul, Minnesota. Aside from her solo career, Jean was once a part of the Philadelphia-based music group Nouveau Riche. She first gained major recognition in 2008, when she was featured on Lupe Fiasco's single "Hip-Hop Saved My Life", from his second album The Cool. In 2011, she signed as a recording contract with indie record label, S-Curve Records. In 2011, she released the concept album, Pennies in a Jar. The lead single, "Steel and Feathers (Don't Ever)" was co-written by Bob Dylan. As an actress, she performed in the award-winning independent film, On the Outs. In 2018, she signed a recording contract with Rhymesayers Entertainment for the release of her new EP.